Serena Williams' 2-Month-Old Daughter Takes First Private Jet Ride

At just 2 months of age, Serena Williams' little girl Alexis is already ready to join the jet-set crowd.

As the 23-time Grand Slam winner kicked off a long weekend with fiance Alexis Ohanian and her baby daughter, she took to Alexis' Instagram page to hilariously keep fans updated with a video play-by-play of the brave little tot's emotional ordeal during her first flight.

"I'm not scared… I'm not scared ... I'm not scared... I'm scared," the tennis champion captioned the adorable clip, which shows the seemingly pensive infant strapped into a light gray baby carrier as she makes her way to the private jet.

We can't decide what's cuter — little Alexis's too cute ensemble pairing of light pink knit pants and a snug white sweater, or her apprehensive expression and thumb-sucking as she's led up to the gangplank.

I'm not scared... I'm not scared... I'm not scared... I'm scared 😐

With a globetrotter like Williams in the family, something tells us the little traveler will become a natural in no time!