Serena Williams Revealed the Too-Cute Meaning Behind Her Daughter’s Initials

After welcoming her daughter, Alexis Olympia, with fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, earlier this month, tennis champion Serena Williams is now revealing the sweet meaning behind her bundle of joy's initials. Hint: It's a tennis reference.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, the all-star athlete shared the hidden significance surrounding the infant's moniker. "Fun fact my daughter's initials are AO as in the Aussie open she won with me @AustralianOpen," the mom of one stated, explaining how she was pregnant with her first child when she snagged her 23rd Grand Slam title.

https://twitter.com/serenawilliams/status/913409307659694081 Fun fact my daughters initials are AO as in the Aussie open she won with me @AustralianOpen — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 28, 2017

Fans were quick to flood the social media platform with comments about baby Alexis's initials, with some wondering if this could only mean a great future on the tennis court for the little tot.

RELATED: Serena Williams's Post-Baby Underwear Selfie Game Is on Point

One user even noticed that in addition to helping her mama win a milestone award, Alexis Olympia was fortuitously born during the U.S. Open.

https://twitter.com/tglenn1025/status/913470252607995904 ...and she was born during the US open. She is destined to play tennis!! — Terri Glenn (@tglenn1025) September 28, 2017

That, paired with some pretty killer athletic genes, we're sure we will see Serena's mini-me on the court in 2035!