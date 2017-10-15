This Selfie of Serena Williams and Her Daughter Is the Cutest Thing You'll See All Day

Serena Williams and her daughter, Alexis Olympia, have already mastered the mother-daughter selfie. The 36-year-old tennis star shared the sweetest pic of her newborn on Instagram yesterday, and the caption is amazing, to boot!

Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their beautiful baby girl at the beginning of September, and they have certainly delivered thus far when it comes to adorable baby pics. This latest Instagram post is among the best, if we do say so ourselves!

In the picture, Williams is holding her daughter up to her chest, and both ladies are wearing the flower crown filter—it's never too early!

The caption is pure gold, too. Under the pic, Williams wrote, "Ladies is a "push present" a thing? If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter." It looks like she might be trying to tell her fiancé something—hint, hint.

Ladies is a "push present" a thing? If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

If you're wondering when you'll see this tennis legend back on the court, the answer is soon. According to Sports Illustrated, Williams is planning to defend her title at the Australian Open in January 2018. That's just a few months away!

There's no denying Williams is a fierce mom AND a fierce athlete.