Serena Williams’s 2-Month-Old Daughter Scored Her First Gatorade Ad

Serena Williams’s daughter Alexis Olympia is only 2 months old, but she’s already scored a major TV ad.

In a touching new Gatorade ad, Williams shares words of wisdom to her firstborn child and they might move you to tears.

“Baby girl, I won’t mind if you play tennis badly. I won’t mind if you choose to never pick up a racket. But I beg you, in this game of life, please keep playing no matter what,” she says in the video as she picks a baby up from her crib and cradles her.

There are so many reasons to quit, but even more to keep playing. Even if you don’t go pro, sports can teach you so much. So keep playing. Link in bio. #sistersinsweat #gatoradepartner @gatorade A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 20, 2017 at 6:53am PST

While Williams's 2-month-old daughter was set to star alongside mom in the ad, she reportedly got sick at the last minute, and they used a baby body double instead. "While Serena intended to have Olympia make her screen debut as part of this film, her daughter was under the weather and unable to be on set, but the sentiment remains the same," a Gatorade spokesperson told AdAge.

Williams, who married Alexis Ohanian last week in New Orleans, continues to read what is basically a love letter to sports, hoping that her daughter will find the same strength and comfort in them as she did.

“Just like it taught me, sports will teach you to be strong. You’ll discover the power and grace of your body. You’ll learn to move and you’ll learn the way to move others. Sports will teach you the strength of your allies, whether your bond is by blood or by ball. Whether she shares the color of your skin or the color of your jersey, you’ll find your sisters in sweat.”

“Sometimes you’ll score a goal; Sometimes you won’t. But the goals you set, you’ll reach together. You’ll find the courage to stand tall, work harder, and speak louder on whatever playing field you choose in life,” Williams says as the ad shows photos of powerful CEOs and businesswomen playing sports as kids. “So keep playing, my girl. Keep playing.”

Watch the powerful ad at top.