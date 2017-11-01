Serena Williams's Daughter Dressed Up as This Superhero for Her First Halloween

Gotham met its new hero, as Serena Williams's newborn, Alexis Olympia, rang in her first Halloween—completely equipped to save the world!

On Tuesday, the tennis world champion, who welcomed her daughter less than two months ago with Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, took to her mini-me's official Instagram account to share the tiny tot's superhero credentials. "When you realize you're the hero Gotham needs," the 23-time Grand Slam winner captioned a Halloween snap of the budding social media star, utilizing her cuteness to fight evil.

Dressed in a Batman T-shirt and a black crochet beanie with a large yellow bow, Williams's daughter adorably posed in a pint-sized purple Batmobile, ready for action.

She's not only the superhero we need, but also the one we want when faced against our villains!