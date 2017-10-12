Serena Williams Cuddles with Her Newborn Daughter in Heartwarming Video

It looks like Serena Williams is enjoying every ounce of motherhood. The tennis superstar shared a sweet video of herself cuddling her and fiancé Alexis Ohanian's newborn daughter, Alexis Jr., on Snapchat, and it was nothing short of swoon-worthy.

In the clip, Williams gives a smize to the camera as Alexis lounges comfortably on a blanket and cozies up to her chest. Then, the new mom kisses her baby girl on her forehead as they continued to enjoy their mother-daughter bonding session.

So cute 😩 #SerenaWilliams #AlexisOhanian #AlexisOlympiaOhanianJr #Baby #Newborn A post shared by Beyoncé, Solange and others (@formation.tour.2016) on Oct 11, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Williams and Ohanian just welcomed their first child together last month, but the sports star is already back to her athletic shape. In a mirror selfie she shared on Instagram last month, Williams showed off her toned physique in a black, body-hugging Nike top paired with black boy shorts.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

Meanwhile, little Alexis has been racking up a huge following on Instagram (over 70,000 to date) as she cozies up under Gatorade blankets and spends plenty of quality time with Mom and Dad.

Sounds like the life to us.