Serena Williams Shows Off Her Dance Moves in a Bodycon Dress at Bruno Mars's Concert

After welcoming daughter, Alexis Olympia, last month, it looks like Serena Williams and fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, are slowly adjusting to life as parents with a rare night out solo.
On Wednesday, the tennis superstar, who recently had a hard time leaving the couple's new bundle of joy at home for date night, looked to be in high spirits with her beau, partying it up at Bruno Mars's Miami concert.
The 23-time Grand Slam winner showed off her post-pregnancy curves in a sexy black-and-white bodycon dress, paired with a black fedora, as she took to Snapchat to share the evening's shenanigans with her fans.
From an impromptu dance party and some pre-concert jitters with Ohanian ahead of the show, chomping down on a Bruno Mars-printed cookie, the glowing 36-year-old looked like she had an epic night.
And it turned out that even the tennis champion wasn't mmune to getting star struck. While meeting the "24K Magic" hitmaker in person, the new mom couldn't resist a fangirl moment, as she snapped a selfie with the crooner.
Looks like this hot mama found her new groove!