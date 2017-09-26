Serena Williams Turns 36! See the New Mom's Best Off-Court Selfies

Happy birthday, Serena Williams! The formidable tennis star with an eye for courtside flair turns 36 today.
There's no question that Williams is a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the court. As a tennis player, there is no shortage of superlatives bestowed upon her—and older sister Venus's—impressive wins through the years. Outside of the sports arena, Serena has shown her skills as an entrepreneur, heading up her own fashion line and aligning herself with endorsement deals.
Plus, she has a new role as of this summer: mom. Williams welcomed her first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., with fiancé Alexis Ohanian.
Last year, the superstar showed off her new HSN collection at New York Fashion Week, saying, "I'm not going to play tennis forever. It's always good to know that if I want to go into the office, I can do that."
She may best be known for her athleticism, drive, and big personality, but her fans on Instagram know she's also got strong #selfie game! From glam events to lazy days at home with her pup, Chip, it's almost easy to forget this selfie-loving gal is one of tennis's greatest gifts.
Join us in celebrating Serena's big day with her best snaps.
My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy