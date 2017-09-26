Serena Williams Turns 36! See the New Mom's Best Off-Court Selfies

Happy birthday, Serena Williams! The formidable tennis star with an eye for courtside flair turns 36 today.

There's no question that Williams is a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the court. As a tennis player, there is no shortage of superlatives bestowed upon her—and older sister Venus's—impressive wins through the years. Outside of the sports arena, Serena has shown her skills as an entrepreneur, heading up her own fashion line and aligning herself with endorsement deals.

Plus, she has a new role as of this summer: mom. Williams welcomed her first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., with fiancé Alexis Ohanian.

Last year, the superstar showed off her new HSN collection at New York Fashion Week, saying, "I'm not going to play tennis forever. It's always good to know that if I want to go into the office, I can do that."

She may best be known for her athleticism, drive, and big personality, but her fans on Instagram know she's also got strong #selfie game! From glam events to lazy days at home with her pup, Chip, it's almost easy to forget this selfie-loving gal is one of tennis's greatest gifts.

Join us in celebrating Serena's big day with her best snaps.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

... but are you ready? A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 21, 2016 at 7:16am PDT

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 24, 2016 at 5:55am PDT

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 13, 2016 at 3:44pm PDT

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 23, 2016 at 5:17pm PDT

Just won title number 70 today in Rome... 70 never felt better A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 15, 2016 at 3:10pm PDT

My nephew @crocboi3 is always in my selfies.... 😒😡 he thinks it's funny. A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 28, 2015 at 5:38pm PDT

*side-eye A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 27, 2015 at 11:05am PDT

Look back at it. A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 26, 2015 at 9:45am PDT

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 8, 2015 at 6:19pm PDT

Thanks @carowozniacki for the sweater and @robbyepoole85 for the glasses 😳 A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 4, 2015 at 4:21pm PDT

@carowozniacki and @valgabond A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 27, 2015 at 8:10am PDT

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 14, 2015 at 2:36pm PDT

The champions dinner #Wimbledon #SerenaSlam 2.0 A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 12, 2015 at 6:43pm PDT

Day off all day in my #onepiece #restday #sleepallday whachudoin @venuswilliams ?? #sisters A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 5, 2015 at 9:08am PDT

A hot day today #nikecourt @nikelondon had fun with my #Nike ladies #renasarmy A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 26, 2015 at 10:30am PDT

Lying down on @Gatorade shoot #behindthescenes #excited A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 17, 2015 at 9:26am PDT

Finally- On my way home. #airport A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 9, 2015 at 3:01am PDT

Ready? A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 26, 2015 at 3:15pm PDT

#williamsinvitational A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 11, 2015 at 12:17am PDT

New Berlei sports bra. I love the zebra print! #berleisport A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Feb 25, 2015 at 5:46pm PST

That's a wrap! Goodnight (morning) 🙈 A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Feb 23, 2015 at 5:27am PST

Beautiful day after practice. A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 23, 2014 at 2:24pm PST

American girl A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 9, 2014 at 9:58am PST

Oh mama A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Oct 26, 2014 at 6:28pm PDT