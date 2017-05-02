Serena Williams's Baby Bump Makes a Radiant Red Carpet Debut at the Met Gala

Karwai Tang/WireImage
May 2, 2017 @ 10:45 AM
by: Olivia Bahou

Serena Williams only announced her pregnancy a few weeks back but her baby bump was on full display on the Met Gala red carpet. The tennis champion showed off her curves in a custom emerald green Atelier Versace gown on Monday night.

Williams posed with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian on the red carpet as she rested a hand underneath her budding bump in the sweet photographs. The mom-to-be revealed that they don’t yet know the sex of their child. “We’re waiting for a surprise,” she said on the carpet. “We call it ‘Baby.’”

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Williams shared videos to Snapchat of herself frolicking around the exhibits.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTly687BiFz/?taken-by=serenawilliams

Become one with the #metball at night. @versace_official @donatella_versace gown

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Serena Williams/Snapchat

Last month, the tennis superstar shared an ode to her unborn baby on Instagram: “You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace,” she said.

RELATED: Serena Williams Confirms Her Pregnancy Reveal Was an Accident

“I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year.” Aw!

