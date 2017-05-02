Serena Williams's Baby Bump Makes a Radiant Red Carpet Debut at the Met Gala

Serena Williams only announced her pregnancy a few weeks back but her baby bump was on full display on the Met Gala red carpet. The tennis champion showed off her curves in a custom emerald green Atelier Versace gown on Monday night.
Williams posed with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian on the red carpet as she rested a hand underneath her budding bump in the sweet photographs. The mom-to-be revealed that they don’t yet know the sex of their child. “We’re waiting for a surprise,” she said on the carpet. “We call it ‘Baby.’”
Inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Williams shared videos to Snapchat of herself frolicking around the exhibits.
Last month, the tennis superstar shared an ode to her unborn baby on Instagram: “You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace,” she said.
“I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year.” Aw!