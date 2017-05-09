Serena Williams Shows Off Her Growing Bump in a Casual Chic LWD

Serena Williams's baby bump is getting a summer makeover.

Since announcing she is expecting her first child with fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian just weeks ago, the tennis legend has been busy debuting her pregnancy figure on the Met Gala red carpet, penning letters to her unborn baby, and rocking her growing tummy in the chicest of cut-out swimsuits.

Now the star is sharing her take on casual maternity style and—no surprises here—it's a grand slam.

The athlete proved that no caption is needed when it comes to cool mommy-to-be style when she shared a mirror selfie in the early hours of the morning Tuesday. Flaunting her growing baby bump in a cool LWD, the expectant star paired the curve-hugging number with a jean jacket with the sleeves rolled up for an added cool factor and accessorized with a white watch and a simple pendant. A VS Angel-inspired smoky eye and voluminous waves took Serena's early-week outfit to bombshell territory.

Looks like this star knows the secret to getting through Tuesday is some winning style!