Serena Williams's Wedding Photos of Her Newborn Baby Matching Her Mom Will Make Your Whole Day

We're still floating on the cloud that was Serena Williams's fairy tale wedding to Alexis Ohanian last week, and we know we aren't the only ones.

The tennis icon is continuing the magical moment by sharing just how adorable their baby daughter Alexis Olympia looked at the ceremony. Williams posted a photo of her little one in the arms of her mother Oracene Price during the wedding, and then took to Alexis Olympia's own mommy-run Instagram account for additional doses of cuteness.

"My heartbeats ❤️ photo," Williams captioned the first picture on Monday night, with both her mother and daughter all in white. Alexis Olympia then had to give her own take on the ceremony, re-posting the affectionate snap with the inscription, "Grandma and I get best picture". Agreed, Alexis!

The adorable tot's Instagram account then shared a sweet image of Alexis Olympia in the arms of her grandmother. "Yes grandma carried me," the caption said. Anything for a tennis and tech princess, right?

The posts felt particularly poignant when we think back to Williams's Reddit message to her mom back in September.

"I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs," she penned. "My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I am proud we were able to show them what some women look like. We are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud!"

What an amazing full circle moment, to see three generations celebrating such a momentous occasion together. And seriously: could Alexis Olympia be any cuter?