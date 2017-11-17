Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Are Married!

It's official! As of Thursday, Nov. 16, Tennis star Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian are a married couple, People confirms.

Williams, 36, and Ohanian, 34, tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony reportedly held at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. The guest list was rumored to include Kris Jenner, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Eva Longoria, and even actress/prospective princess Meghan Markle.

Earlier this month, Serena enjoyed a bachelorette weekend in N.Y.C. with friends and family, including La La Anthony, her sister Venus, and singer Ciara.

The wedding has been in the works for quite some time—Ohanian proposed to Williams in late 2016, sharing the news with an adorable Reddit graphic:

In April, Serena revealed she was pregnant with a Snapchat photo of her bump bearing the caption “20 weeks.”

Four-and-a-half months later, on Sept. 1, the couple welcomed a baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.—yep, named after her dad!

Congratulations to the newlyweds on their magical day—we wish you a lifetime of happiness!