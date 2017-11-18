Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Step Out for First Time as Newlyweds

Jennifer Davis
Nov 17, 2017 @ 10:30 pm

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding may be officially over, but the newlyweds still have that glow. After officially tying the knot yesterday in a lavish Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding in New Orleans, Louisiana, the couple stepped out in public for the first time looking very happy and very in love.

Williams and Ohanian greeted throngs of fans in the Ace Hotel, where they enjoyed an after-wedding brunch. Still not ready to let go of her wedding white, Williams looked flawless in a crop top and high-waisted skirt that clung to her curves. Giving her feet a rest from a night filled with dancing, she wore a pair of Chanel slip-on espadrilles. 

Splash News

Meanwhile, Ohanian also brought his fashion A-game post-wedding in a navy blue blazer and a blue button-down. These two definitely know how to ace in the fashion department.

Splash News

Williams gave fans a sneak peek at her wedding dress on her Instagram. For her big day, she wore an Alexander McQueen ball gown that was fit for a princess. So gorgeous!

 

[MUSIC] Serena's really big on theme parties, which is like, such a pain in the ****. Yeah. Gosh it's such a bug. I got to make sure it fits like [MUSIC] Like actually if you look at closely at my dress, I went to a Halloween shop in Miami Beach because this was in Florida. And there's pirates on my dress because it's actually a pirate outfit I couldn't find a 50s' outfit. My goodness. [MUSIC]

