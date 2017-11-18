Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Step Out for First Time as Newlyweds

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding may be officially over, but the newlyweds still have that glow. After officially tying the knot yesterday in a lavish Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding in New Orleans, Louisiana, the couple stepped out in public for the first time looking very happy and very in love.

Williams and Ohanian greeted throngs of fans in the Ace Hotel, where they enjoyed an after-wedding brunch. Still not ready to let go of her wedding white, Williams looked flawless in a crop top and high-waisted skirt that clung to her curves. Giving her feet a rest from a night filled with dancing, she wore a pair of Chanel slip-on espadrilles.

Splash News

Meanwhile, Ohanian also brought his fashion A-game post-wedding in a navy blue blazer and a blue button-down. These two definitely know how to ace in the fashion department.

Splash News

RELATED: Serena Williams Is a Breathtaking Bride in Alexander McQueen

Williams gave fans a sneak peek at her wedding dress on her Instagram. For her big day, she wore an Alexander McQueen ball gown that was fit for a princess. So gorgeous!

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

