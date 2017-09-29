New Mom Serena Williams Had Her First Baby-Free Day—but It Didn't Go So Well

This article originally appeared on People . For more stories like this, visit people.com .

Date night proved a little difficult for Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian as they left their daughter Alexis Olympia for the first time.

The first-time parents spent a few hours away from their 3-week-old baby girl on Thursday but they couldn’t help but miss her.

“First day out. We miss her already,” Williams, 36, captioned her Snapchat video featuring 34-year-old Reddit co-founder Ohanian.

“We miss Olympia,” the mother of one also said in another clip.

The couple welcomed Alexis Olympia on Sept. 1 and introduced her to the world on Sept. 13, almost two weeks after her birth, with a montage of photo and video moments from Williams’s pregnancy.

Also on Thursday, Williams shared a photo of herself posing in a black T-shirt and matching undies to show off her post-baby body. Williams didn’t caption the post, but fans were quick to tell her she was “looking good” and begging her to “share your secrets!!!”

The tennis star previously revealed she was back in her jean shorts just two weeks after giving birth when she captioned a mirror selfie posted on her Snapchat.