Serena Williams Looks Like a Fairytale Princess on Her Wedding Day in Alexander McQueen

Serena Williams had the fairytale wedding of her dreams, and she definitely looked the part. The tennis superstar wore custom Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen to walk down the aisle, and she could not have looked like more of a queen.

The gorgeous strapless number was the quintessential ball gown complete with a full taffeta skirt and a bejeweled cape. No bride should be without jewels, and the ones that Williams wore did not disappoint. She wore $3.5 million dollars worth of bling by XIV Karats, which perfectly complimented the bouquet of white roses she carried.

Williams shared a photo of herself from before the ceremony on her Instagram account, and the star looks simply stunning as enjoys a moment alone before the wedding.

The Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding took place at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans in New Orleans in front a star-studded crowd, including Beyoncé, Jay Z, Kelly Rowland, Eva Longoria, Ciara, and Kim Kardashian West on November 16.