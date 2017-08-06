Serena Williams Had a Star-Studded '50s-Themed Baby Shower and it Was Amazing

Serena Williams is getting ready for her new bundle of joy with a little shake, rattle, and roll! The 35-year-old tennis player and her closest friends celebrated her pregnancy yesterday with an amazing 1950s-themed shower, complete with costumes, hairdos, and vintage props.

Williams announced that she's expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian back in April, and if our math is right, her due date is sometime this month! As such, it's only fitting that the tennis icon's besties treated her to a fun-filled baby shower with an amazing retro theme. The event, which took place on Saturday, was attended by Venus Williams, Ciara, La La Anthony, Kelly Rowland, Eva Longoria and more.

These ladies went all out for the '50s theme. Williams opted for a sweet yellow poodle skirt and black long-sleeve top, which she paired with a string of pearls and a red headband. She cradled her growing baby bump as she and her friends posed for pics with a cherry red vintage pickup truck.

Singer Ciara posted tons of 'grams from the party, showing off her gray poodle shirt, low-cut blouse, and teased '50s updo. She certainly nailed the theme!

If you look closely, you can even see the wall is painted with a "Baby O's Diner" sign. It's all in the details!

Everyone seems super excited to meet Baby O—ourselves included!