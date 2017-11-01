Sephora's Holiday Campaign Is Its Most Diverse Yet 

Your favorite place to stock up on new beauty products has unveiled its holiday campaign—and it's one to applaud. Following in the footsteps of brands like Wet 'n' Wild and CoverGirl, Sephora is recognizing that there isn't a homogenous definition of beauty, and turned to its own sales floors to find campaign stars that will inspire you.

For its new Reach Out and Gift campaign, the beauty retailer cast 10 of its own employees as the ad's stars. Sephora dipped into its pool of North American beauty experts (or cast members as they're referred to by the retailer) for the first time ever.

Over 10,000 employees applied to be in the campaign, and the 10 who made the final cut were chosen based on their submission of how they define what unique beauty means to them. Shot by legendary fashion photographer duo Inez and Vinoodh, the ad represents the diversity of customers that walk through Sephora's doors every day, and the experts who make a connection with them as they help them pick out new beauty products.

The campaign demonstrates a shift in focus on embracing individuality rather than selling this year's gift sets, and it falls in line with the number of brands who have made strides recently to be more inclusive with both their product offerings and campaign imagery.

Consider the Reach Out and Gift campaign yet another excuse to make a trip to Sephora.