Sephora Is Dropping Free Products All Month: Here's What to Know

Forget pinching pennies to save up for that pricey new highlighter everyone’s wearing on Instagram.

This March, Sephora is taking its Beauty Insiders rewards program to the next level by giving away free products, Oprah style. Here’s how it works: Every Tuesday and Thursday, the company will drop new beauty staples under its “New Rewards” section. To score them, simply visit this link on those days of the week between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET, and make sure to act fast.

Is there a catch? If the rewards you want use at least 750 points, you do not need to purchase anything new to take home products—you’ll simply have to pay for shipping. But if you’re trying to check out with one of the rewards that uses fewer than 750 points, new merchandise will have to be included in your order.

This week, Sephora added its #LipStories lipstick vault plus the Benefit Cosmetics Feathered Brows Kit to its lineup, and both are already sold out.

Courtesy

Courtesy

If you’re not yet participating in Sephora’s Beauty Insider program, you can easily sign up at Sephora.com. Basically, doing so gives you access not only to free goods like the ones above but, depending on how many points you earn from shopping, also to free beauty classes, free makeovers, invites to local events, and perks on your birthday.