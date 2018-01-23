Sen. Tammy Duckworth Is Pregnant—and Will Make History When the Baby Arrives

Sen. Tammy Duckworth is about to make history.

The Illinois senator’s office announced Tuesday that she is pregnant, which means she will become the first sitting senator ever to give birth while in office, when she delivers her second daughter this spring.

NEW: Sen. Tammy Duckworth's office announces she is pregnant with her second child, "will become the first Senator to give birth while in office." https://t.co/NkJuIoyFEp pic.twitter.com/RrAcT3TwCj — ABC News (@ABC) January 23, 2018

"Bryan and I are thrilled that our family is getting a little bit bigger, and Abigail is ecstatic to welcome her baby sister home this spring," she said in a statement, according to CNN. "As tough as juggling the demands of motherhood and being a Senator can be, I'm hardly alone or unique as a working parent, and Abigail has only made me more committed to doing my job and standing up for hardworking families everywhere."

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image

She went on to thank the hospitals at Northwestern and George Washington University for helping her and her husband fulfill “decades-long journey to complete our family.”

Only 10 women in U.S. history have given birth while serving in Congress, Duckworth’s office stated, with the politico telling the Chicago Sun Times that being a mother has impacted her policy agenda.

Duckworth was elected to the Senate in November 2016.