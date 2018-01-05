Selma Blair Flashes a Glimpse of Her Kitten Underwear in Flirty 'Gram

Selma Blair showed off her purr-vocative side on Instagram Thursday night, offering fans a quick glimpse at the flirty underwear hiding beneath her party-ready dress. In the short clip a smirky Blair lifts up her frock to reveal a pair of black boy shorts emblazoned with the face of a cute gray kitten across the front.

"And now, for something completely different..." the actress, 45, captioned the 'gram, adding an emoji of a cat with heart-eyes for effect.

The Cruel Intentions star apparently snapped the fun video before making her way to a Golden Globes party in West Hollywood. Blair flaunted a hint of skin in a one-shoulder black-and-navy dress for the star-studded party, and wore her long brown hair styled in lose waves. For a final sultry touch, the actress accentuated her pout with a bold pop of crimson that matched her nail polish.

Me-ow!