Selma Blair Embraces Her Graying Hair in Hilarious Instagram Caption

Selma Blair took to Instagram on Tuesday with a surprisingly positive reaction to an unguarded paparazzi photo.

The actress took a screenshot of a recent Daily Mail article which drew notice to her graying roots, writing, “Happy Monday. Things to do: turn off google alert. Stop eating four cupcakes a day. Ask daily mail if they could possible [sic] start using filters. Wear exquisite hats! I think I have a fantasy I will grow my hair gloriously grey. But it doesn't seem a real option. thanks to this thoughtful paparazzi dude who has given me such a warm and fuzzy feeling. #ohitstuesday.”

Kidding aside, Selma honestly epitomizes aging with grace—what better way to accept time’s natural toll than with a good-natured joke or two?

Paparazzi angles notwithstanding, we think the Cruel Intentions star, 44, looks pretty amazing.

RELATED: The Beauty Moments You Need to See from Gucci’s Cruise 2018 Show

Cop Selma’s chic fur-lined Birks here ($145; nordstrom.com).