The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Have Split ... What Could This Mean for #Jelena?

Is there a romantic future for Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber? Or are they church buddies and nothing else? #Jelena shippers everywhere want to know.

Earlier today, People reported that The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have ended their relationship after 10 months of dating. The Weeknd has also unfollowed some members of Selena’s inner circle, including her BFF and life-saving kidney donor Francia Raisa, though he still follows Gomez at the time of publication.

“[Selena] and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” a source told People. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

The announcement comes after Gomez and former on-again-off-again beau Justin Bieber were photographed eating breakfast and attending church together over the weekend.

WATCH: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Split After 10 Months of Dating

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the photos, suspicions running high about whether there might be sparks between the old flames:

So Selena Gomez and The Weeknd break up just randomly after her and Justin went to breakfast and church together... pic.twitter.com/891mAVFZ9u — •Aυвяιαиα Lαᖴαι• (@AubrianaP) October 30, 2017

"Selena Gomez seen at breakfast with Justin Bieber"



"Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have broken up" pic.twitter.com/4bOSPyKNsg — Abby (@xAbbyTolbertx) October 30, 2017

What could this mean for team #Jelena?

Although People’s source confirmed that Gomez and Bieber are not back together and there has been no official statement just yet, the fact that these two have iced their differences long enough to spend time together one on one bodes well for a future relationship of some kind, whether platonic or otherwise. And if this plot sounds a bit familiar, you may thinking of Bieber’s latest single, “Friends” ft. Bloodpop, which fans also speculate is in reference to Gomez.

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for these two, who’ve notoriously had their fair share of public tiffs, most recently when Bieber posted a photo of him with then-girlfriend Sofia Richie last summer and received a slew of negative comments on social media. Gomez commented: “If you can't handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol. It should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Reconnect at Church in L.A.

The heat has cooled since then, with Selena complimenting Justin’s performance at the One Love Manchester concert back in June and, now, their weekend hangout sesh.

Whether you're on #TeamJustin or rooting for a Selena-The Weeknd reconciliation, these next few weeks will be telling ones. Are we on track to see more cutesie #Jelena almost-couple sightings? Will the duo reunite in a more mature romantic relationship than they enjoyed in their pre-“Sorry” days? We'll be listening out for clues embedded in tracks by the The Weeknd, Bieber, and Gomez, but only time will tell, shippers.

Until the dust settles, we can slow clap for the Biebs for seemingly achieving his long-time goal of becoming friends with his songstress ex. But we had some questions about what exactly Justin meant with his track "Friends" when he stated his platonic ambitions—and then followed them up with lines like "Wonderin' if you got a body / To hold you tight since I left."

I think we're about to find out.