Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" Is Here and It's So Good

The wait is over! After plenty of teasing, Selena Gomez finally released her latest single "Bad Liar" at midnight Thursday. Unlike the untrustworthy subject of the song, the 24-year-old Instagram queen kept her promise to fans and dropped the new track and its corresponding music video at the stroke of midnight.

"In my room there's a king size space / Bigger than it used to be / If you want you can rent that place / Call me an amenity / Even if it's in my dreams," Gomez sings on the catchy track before moving into the chorus. "All my feelings on fire / Guess I'm a bad liar."

If the bass line sounds familiar it's not your imagination, it's the same one from the 1977 single "Psycho Killer" by Talking Heads.

Gomez, who is no stranger to breaking records, made history once again with the music video, which became the first-ever to premiere on Spotify. The clip shows the vulnerable-looking beauty in the aftermath of a mysterious hospital visit. A yellow "Fall Risk" bracelet on her wrist on bandages on her arms only add to the drama as a misty-eyed Gomez sings about a past heartbreak, which is definitely about an ex. Spotify users can click here to watch the video.

