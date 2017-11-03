Newly Single Selena Gomez Works Up a Sweat at Pilates

Selena Gomez is keeping her head high following her break-up with The Weeknd, and working up a sweat while she's at it.

After reuniting with her former flame Justin Bieber, the "Bad Liar" songstress on Friday hit a pilates studio in Los Angeles. The outing called for a white tank top, black leggings, and black platform sneakers. As she headed to the class, she toted a bottle of Fiji water in her hand and listened to some music via her white earbuds.

Splash News

Following the studio session, Gomez threw a black hooded sweatshirt over her workout outfit, kept her hair pulled back in a bun, and picked up a couple of healthy juices and a quick snack. She kept the audio going as she made her way, rocking her earbuds again as she strolled down a sidewalk.

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Despite the news of her split with the "Starboy" crooner, Gomez has had a lot to smile about in the past week. She not only debuted her new song with Marshmello "Wolves," but she was also dubbed Billboard's 2017 Woman of the Year.

"Not only is Selena soaring on the charts, but she continuously inspires young women everywhere to be authentic, give back and to not be afraid to use their voice," the president of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, John Amato, said of their decision.

"He continued, "She is never afraid to speak her mind and has used her platform to advocate for the needs of others. We are thrilled to be able to honor her as our Woman of the Year."

Breakups are never an easy thing to go through. We're happy to see Gomez moving on with a smile.