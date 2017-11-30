Selena Gomez Breaks Her Silence on Justin Bieber for the First Time Since They Reunited

There's no doubt about it—2017 has been a massive year for the reigning queen of pop, Selena Gomez. In addition to dropping three acclaimed singles (and a chart-topping collaboration with Kygo, "It Ain't Me"), the 25-year-old is riding high is all aspects of her life—from her successful recent kidney transplant to her renewed relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Billboard recently dubbed the former Disney Channel star their "Woman of the Year," a title she wears well. Scroll down below to read the highlights from her latest interview, where she opens up about reuniting with Bieber and splitting from her ex, The Weeknd.

Selena Gravitates Toward the Underdog (Sometimes Literally)

When asked how she chose her puppy, Charlie, Gomez explained that she had a little help from her superstar ex, The Weeknd. “We were walking down the street [in New York], and he saw a cute little puppy in the window and walked in,” she said, “Charlie was in the corner. He had his head down and he just seemed really sad, and I loved him. I find I do that in every situation in life. I find that person—or dog—and I’m like, ‘Yessss. That’s who I want.’”

Selena’s Comfortable in Her Body, but She Has Nothing Against Plastic Surgery

After undergoing a kidney transplant over the summer, Selena was left with a scar, but despite the mark, she’s learning to accept her “wonderfully made” self.

“It was really hard in the beginning,” the "Bad Liar" singer began, “I remember looking at myself in the mirror completely naked and thinking about all the things that I used to bitch about and just asking, ‘Why?’ I had someone in my life for a very long time who pointed out all the things that I didn't feel great about with myself. When I look at my body now, I just see life. There are a million things I can do—lasers and creams and all that stuff—but I’m OK with it. And by the way, there’s nothing wrong with [plastic surgery]. Cardi B has been my inspiration lately. She’s killing it, and she is proud of everything she has done. So there is absolutely zero judgment on my end. I just think for me, it could be my eyes, my round face, my ears, my legs, my scar. I don’t have perfect abs, but I feel like I’m wonderfully made.”

She's not against getting plastic surgery one day. "Maybe I’m like, 'You know what? It’s time for a little tuneup.' But I want to make sure that I’m doing it because I’m OK with where I am," she said.

Selena Doesn’t Plan to Stay in Los Angeles

“I won’t be here long-term,” the singer revealed, clarifying, “And that’s nothing against any of it—this place has shaped me, and it has pushed me to be aware of all of the choices that I’m making.”

That being said, it seems the opposite coast may be a better fit. “I spent time this year shooting [Woody Allen’s next movie] in New York. I think being in that movie and just being in New York—the culture there, just walking around and really engaging with people, which is not that common here—I feel like it allowed me to be present a little bit more,” she explained.

Selena Says She and The Weeknd Ended Things “as Best Friends”

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd],” Selena explained. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

Selena Says Things Are Different with Justin Bieber This Time Around

“I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away.”