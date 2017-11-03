Selena Gomez Filmed the "Wolves" Music Video on Her iPhone, Because Why Not?

With "Wolves," Selena Gomez has officially changed the music video game.

The 25-year-old pop star pared down her usual production considerably for her latest track, ditching a crew in favor of filming it herself... on her iPhone.

The clip begins with a text from her collaborator, the faceless DJ Marshmello. "So we should probably make a video for this track" he writes. Gomez appears to type a response, but decides to FaceTime him instead.

"What are you doing? I cannot stop thinking about our song. Can you just play it?" she asks. With her hair wet, lying on her bed in a pink robe, the singer looks like she just got out of the shower. Dutifully, Marshmello begins to play "Wolves" and Gomez's face lights up instantly.

"So good!" she mouths to the camera as the song starts. The next thing we know Gomez is singing and dancing around her house in sexy silk loungewear. Basically, it's nothing we all haven't done in the privacy of our own homes, but she makes it look good—really good.

Watch the unabashedly vertical video for "Wolves" above.