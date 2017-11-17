Selena Gomez Somehow Makes a Public Shower Look Sexy in Her “Wolves” Music Video

Selena Gomez’s official music video for her song, “Wolves,” with Marshmello has arrived, and it’s full of gorgeous fashion and racy moments.

In the video, which dropped Friday only on Apple Music, Gomez writhes around on the floor of a shower (while being filmed, mind you), lets her “fingertips trace [her] skin” in a plunging gown, and literally walks on water in the chicest feather dress we’ve ever seen.

The singer seems to have continued going in a daring direction with her new music videos, and we’re loving her edgier vibes since releasing her twisted “Fetish” video earlier this year.

In the official “Wolves” video, Gomez rolls around on the floor and stares hauntingly into the camera, all while being filmed by the security camera in a public bathroom. Disconcerting, no?

Courtesy

The singer also slips into a glittering, low-cut gown to roam the halls before singing from on top of a sky-high diving board.

Courtesy

Wolves video out now on apple -thank you to my Bay Area fam @colinseyes A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:30am PST

Blindly I am following, break down these walls and come on in A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:30am PST

RELATED: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Were Spotted Kissing, So 2017 Is Saved

That’s nothing compared to the video’s grand finale, though, where she walks on water, crossing the pool without plunging into it.

been crying with the wolves to get to you A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:31am PST

Gomez will perform the song live for the first time at Sunday’s AMAs, which will be her first performance since her kidney transplant earlier this summer. Watch the music video now on Apple Music.