Selena Gomez Announces She's Dropping a New Song with Marshmello

First Taylor, now Selena! The BFFs are blessing us with music only a few days apart. Swift will drop her latest track "Gorgeous" tonight at midnight, and Gomez will follow her with a new single on Wednesday.

Gomez announced that she'll be collaborating with Marshmello, an EDM DJ, titled "Wolves" on her social media accounts. “Selenators, meet the mellogang,” Gomez tweeted along with a photo that shows her donning a pink version of the DJ and producer's signature helmet while they sit on the ground.

She followed up the first Tweet with an Instagram of the two of them sitting on a couch eating popcorn. "Coming 10.25… WOLVES x @marshmellomusic," she captioned the silly shot, which shows her putting the snack on top of his helmet.

The upcoming song is her first release since she revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant due to her autoimmune condition in September. After the success of her previous EDM songs with “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo and “I Want You To Know” with Zedd, we can't wait to hear her new track.