Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are September Style Goals in N.Y.C.

Unofficial couple of the year, InStyle cover girl Selena Gomez and her chart-topping beau The Weeknd, stepped out in N.Y.C. on Sunday rocking a laidback and perfectly autumnal look.

Selena, newly 25, took to the streets of Manhattan’s West Village in a pair of high-waist cropped flare jeans (shop a similar look here), a cozy-looking button-front sweater, and ankle-clinging black booties (shop a similar look here). Gomez accessorized with a gorgeous red Selena Grace bag from her collaboration with coach ($395; coach.com) and simple gold hoops. She wore her hair in a low-key bun at the nape of her neck and held what appears to be a coffee in her hands (if only she had taken a sip!).

By the “Fetish” songstress’s side stood her devoted boyfriend, clad in a bright turquoise '80s-inspired Puma windbreaker, black skinny jeans, white Puma sneaks (how do you keep them so white, Abel??), shades with small black lenses, and a “Starboy” baseball cap.

Gotham/GC Images

BRB, we’ll be busy emulating Selena and The Weeknd’s September style until it’s time to break out the pumpkins!