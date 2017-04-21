Selena Gomez's Selfie with The Weeknd Just Broke Her Personal Instagram Record

Months after Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were first spotted getting cozy, fans are giving the "Good for You" songstress and her beau the ultimate stamp of approval with a new record-breaking social media milestone.

After Gomez finally made the lovebirds' romance Instagram official by posting a summer-inspired couple selfie from Coachella (though the "I Feel It Coming" singer had shared a moodily lit photo of the twosome a week earlier to his account), Selenators came out in droves to ship the young couple by double-tapping the sweet image of the pair cuddling and gazing into the camera.

Now at almost 7 million likes and counting after a few days on the app, the new post has already overtaken another record-breaking image—the glamorous headshot of her holding a Coca-Cola bottle, which was her most-liked Instagram photo (and once held the record for the most-liked celeb Instagram photo of all). It's now hovering at 6.6 million likes.

when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛

And while Beyoncé currently holds the celeb record at 10.9 million likes for her Internet-breaking twin pregnancy announcement, something tells us that the 24-year-old is more than ready to take back the throne.

