Victoria Beckham Is Freaking Out About Selena Gomez's Outfit

Selena Gomez has been slaying the street style game this week, and we’re not the only ones who have noticed. On Wednesday, the singer stepped out in New York City in a mustard-colored ribbed dress with a red collar and cuffs from Victoria Beckham’s collection, and the designer couldn’t get enough.

“How beautiful is @selenagomez?!! Wearing my favourite look from #VBPreAW17 x VB,” Beckham wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of Gomez looking gorgeous.

The designer herself rocked the outfit back in December and stepped out in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood in the fitted dress.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

This wasn't the only stylish look that the “Hands to Myself” singer wore on Wednesday while doing press for her new Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why. She also stepped out in a flirty floral dress and embroidered red bomber before changing into a black and white cutout Proenza Schouler dress.

Check out Gomez’s standout street style moments for 15 more reasons this fashion icon is on fire.