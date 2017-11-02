Selena Gomez Left Justin Bieber's Hockey Game Wearing His Jersey

Selena Gomez may be rethinking the lyrics to her song "Same Old Love," as she continues to prove that she's not so sick of her former flame Justin Bieber in the wake of her recent split from The Weeknd.

On Wednesday, the Disney alum ended a full day with the "Despacito" singer at the ice rink, after making headlines hours earlier for a nostalgia-inducing bike date with the Biebs.

While the "Fetish" hitmaker kept fans on their toes, sporting The Weeknd's hoodie during a solo bike ride just two days ago, the 25-year-old seemed to make her choice clear, as she switched out the turquoise windbreaker for Bieber's jersey during his hockey game.

Maciel / GAMR / BACKGRID

The newly single songstress spent her evening at the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center to watch her one-time love show off his skills in the rink. And, though all signs point to a reconciliation of sorts between the pair, the former couple are staying mum for now.

All we can do is wait...