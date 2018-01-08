Selena Gomez Just Unfollowed Nearly 300 People on Instagram

Selena Gomez is starting 2018 off with a clean Instagram slate.

Fans of the singer, who currently holds the title of most-followed person on the photo sharing app, were stunned by a dramatic overhaul of her personal account over the weekend.

In a flash, Gomez, 25, unfollowed nearly 300 people—taking her following count from 316 to 37—and changed her profile pic to one of her mother, Mandy Teefey. Notable figures to to survive the culling, include Taylor Swift, actresses Amy Schumer and Jessica Alba, and her BFF and kidney donor Francia Raisa. Demi Lovato and Gigi Hadid, however, didn't fair so well.

Gomez hasn't commented on her decision to nix 279 people from her Instagram life, but fans speculate that it's part of a larger brand strategy, and not an indication of any bad blood.

Selena Gomez / Instagram

The "Wolves" singer's move to change her profile photo to one of her mom is particularly interesting after reports indicating that Teefey was hospitalized in December due to an alleged spat over Gomez's rekindled romance with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

What are you trying to tell us, Selena?