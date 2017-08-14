Selena Gomez’s Favorite Childhood Movie Is Such a Good Pick

by: Jonathan Borge
August 14, 2017 @ 4:15 PM

Did you know Selena Gomez’s dream collaborator is Eminem? The answer’s a bit unexpected, but hey, the girl has solid taste.

Yes, she may have opened up about her relationship, mental health, and new Coach handbag in InStyle’s September cover story, but Gomez was down to reveal more about herself on Monday. The singer-actress took to Twitter to encourage fans to join her in listening to her hits for a virtual listening party via Spotify, where she’d also answer burning fan questions.

As the hits transitioned from “Fetish” to “Bad Liar” to “It Ain’t Me,” Gomez didn’t hold back. Her favorite song at the moment? “'Wild Thoughts' with Rihanna,” she said. Her favorite thing about Instagram? “Connecting with my fans! And filters.”

https://twitter.com/selenagomez/status/897171668178620416

https://twitter.com/selenagomez/status/897171944742637569

https://twitter.com/selenagomez/status/897177275145179137

https://twitter.com/selenagomez/status/897176945124720640

While the questions really did vary, some capture more attention than others. Specifically, she revealed that her favorite thing about recording "Fetish": “It was so much fun. I was in a room full of boys. They were all on their phones,” she hilariously replied to a fan.

https://twitter.com/selenagomez/status/897174902079225856

Next up? The worst thing she’s ever tried: “Quail egg.”

https://twitter.com/selenagomez/status/897175280954908672

Perhaps most impressively, we learned that Gomez also has excellent taste in movies. After someone asked what her favorite childhood film is, she replied, “Wizard of Oz” later adding Sixteen Candles and Alice in Wonderland to the list.

https://twitter.com/selenagomez/status/897177326332411904

https://twitter.com/selenagomez/status/897177405160173568

https://twitter.com/selenagomez/status/897177460894085120

Another day, another reason to love the star.

