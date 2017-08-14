Selena Gomez’s Favorite Childhood Movie Is Such a Good Pick

Did you know Selena Gomez’s dream collaborator is Eminem? The answer’s a bit unexpected, but hey, the girl has solid taste.

Yes, she may have opened up about her relationship, mental health, and new Coach handbag in InStyle’s September cover story, but Gomez was down to reveal more about herself on Monday. The singer-actress took to Twitter to encourage fans to join her in listening to her hits for a virtual listening party via Spotify, where she’d also answer burning fan questions.

As the hits transitioned from “Fetish” to “Bad Liar” to “It Ain’t Me,” Gomez didn’t hold back. Her favorite song at the moment? “'Wild Thoughts' with Rihanna,” she said. Her favorite thing about Instagram? “Connecting with my fans! And filters.”

https://twitter.com/selenagomez/status/897177275145179137 Spanish would be my top but then French https://t.co/dqliHA7kQy — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 14, 2017

While the questions really did vary, some capture more attention than others. Specifically, she revealed that her favorite thing about recording "Fetish": “It was so much fun. I was in a room full of boys. They were all on their phones,” she hilariously replied to a fan.

https://twitter.com/selenagomez/status/897174902079225856 It was so much fun. I was in a room full of boys. They were all on their phones. https://t.co/0MNEGlEOvP — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 14, 2017

Next up? The worst thing she’s ever tried: “Quail egg.”

Perhaps most impressively, we learned that Gomez also has excellent taste in movies. After someone asked what her favorite childhood film is, she replied, “Wizard of Oz” later adding Sixteen Candles and Alice in Wonderland to the list.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Is Grown Up, in Love, and Taking Control of Her Mental Health

Another day, another reason to love the star.