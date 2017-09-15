Let Selena Gomez Teach You How to Dress for Transitional Weather

While you were busy mourning the end of summer, Selena Gomez was figuring out how to dress for the transitional weather, and you’ll want to take notes. The singer stepped out on Thursday after revealing that she had a secret kidney transplant earlier this year, and she looked radiant in an ensemble perfect for the end of summer.

Gomez was spotted out in N.Y.C. in an orange sweater and crimson miniskirt, pairing two of fall’s hottest colors to make one pitch perfect autumnal look. She polished off the look with a long gray plaid coat.

While this all sounds very fall-ready (and the first day of fall isn’t until Sept. 22, Sel), Gomez made the look appropriate for the end of summer by leaving her legs bare (no tights to be found here!), and piling on white accessories like lace-up sneakers and a leather Coach bag ($395; coach.com). A pair of reflective round sunglasses and tousled waves completed the look.

We’re happy to see that Gomez looks healthy and back to work after announcing her major procedure.