Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet Share a Smooch on Set

After stepping behind the scenes for 13 Reasons Why, Selena Gomez is back in front of the camera for a new Woody Allen film ... and sharing an intimate scene with her co-star Timothée Chalamet.

Clad in a tan trench coat tied at the waist with her hair in a high bun, the former Wizards of Waverly Place star, 25, hopped into a silver convertible with the 21-year-old thesp, flashed a smile, and planted a big kiss on his lips.

No worries for her beau The Weeknd though: It was all for the upcoming flick, with the smooch going down after the director yelled "action!" See it here:

Back in August, it was first revealed that our September cover girl would be joining the cast with Elle Fanning and the Call Me by Your Name actor, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming that the movie would be released by Amazon Studios.

According to Variety, Jude Law and Diego Luna are also set to join the cast, with sources telling the mag the plot might revolve around a coming-of-age love story. While that hasn't been confirmed just yet, it would explain Gomez and Chalamet's convertible kiss.