Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Take a Romantic Boat Ride Through Venice

That's amore!

After spending the weekend sightseeing their way through Florence, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd continued their romantic Italian getaway in the city of Venice. The hot new duo was spotted this morning making their way through the streets arm-in-arm while bundled up in chic winter attire. For the couple's outing, which included a boat ride on the famous canals, the brunette beauty opted for a long navy blue coat and black over-the-knee boots that she paired with a cozy scarf and round sunglasses. Meanwhile, her singer beau donned a camouflage hoodie, lightwash jean jacket, black skinny pants, and coordinating boots.

And aside from their love being captured by the paparazzi, the pair also made their love social media official. Yesterday, The Weeknd posted a photo of Gomez in his Instagram story from their museum date at Florence's Uffizi Gallery, and today she shared a since-deleted video on her own Instagram account from their journey through Venice's waterways. But lucky for us, several fan accounts saved the clip for our viewing pleasure.

@selenagomez: 😍 A video posted by Selena Gomez Updates ⭐️ (@selenamgomezfanss) on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:30am PST

Looks like these two just can't keep their hands to themselves.