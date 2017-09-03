Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are Our Spirit Couple in Twinning Looks

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd just pulled off coordinated couple's outfits in the chicest way imaginable. If you want to try twinning with your beau, you should probably take notes.

The two singers were spotted out in N.Y.C. this weekend, strolling hand-in-hand while wearing matching all-black outfits. Gomez wore a pair of flared black Sandy Liang jeans (sandyliang.info, $325) with an oversized black tee and leather jacket, and she accessorized the look with white sneakers, a red Coach Selena Grace handbag (coach.com, $395), and silver hoops by Jennifer Fisher (jenniferfisherjewelry.com, $350). The 25-year-old "Fetish" singer wore her hair up in a messy ponytail for a casual Saturday vibe.

Her beau, the 27-year-old "Starboy" hitmaker, wore a similar outfit, including black pants, high-top sneakers, a T-shirt, and a black bomber jacket.

XactpiX / Splash News

As they navigated the Big Apple, the lovebirds popped into several clothing shops, including The Vintage Twin, before heading to dinner in the West Village. Gomez and The Weeknd dined at Mexican restaurant Ofrenda, where the "It Ain't Me" singer happily posed for a selfie with the staff.

There's no denying these two look amazing together!