SHUT THE FRONT DOOR: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Were Spotted Making Out

Selena Gomez has a new man in her life and it's definitely not who you would expect. The Revival singer was spotted making out with none other than The Weeknd on Tuesday night in Santa Monica, Calif.

Gomez was pictured hanging all over the newly single singer, wrapping her arms around his shoulders. The Starboy looks to be apprehensive (maybe because he spotted the paparazzi in the distance?) but that doesn't stop Gomez from going in for a smooch in front of the cameras.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Making Out (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/jTBlzhPj9d — TMZ (@TMZ) January 11, 2017

Of course, it must be acknowledged that The Weeknd recently broke up with model Bella Hadid, whose sister Gigi is BFFs with Taylor Swift. Gomez and Swift have been "going steady," if you will, for years, so this is likely to stir up some drama among the squad.

Is this a publicity stunt? A one-off kiss? Or is it the sign of something real? Please discuss amongst ourselves.