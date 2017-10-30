Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Break Up After 10 Months Together

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) are the latest celebrity couple to call it quits. The duo has broken up after 10 months together, according to People.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” a source told People. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

According to that same insider, Gomez “always made an effort” to attend his shows, but eventually the distance was too hard to overcome. “It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch,” the source added.

Karwai Tang/Getty

“It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months,” they told People. Take a look back at their cutest couple moments throughout their 10-month relationship.

But despite being spotted with her ex Justin Bieber in L.A. this past week, the source insists that the friendly exes are not back together.

Gomez and The Weeknd were first linked back in January when they were spotted kissing out on a dinner date. They made their official debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala, sharing sweet PDA on the red carpet.

That’s it, love is officially dead.