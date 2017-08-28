Selena Gomez Displays Her Love for The Weeknd on Her Feet

Rather than sticking to the old-age adage of wearing her heart on her sleeve, Selena Gomez decided to display her love for The Weeknd with some fancy footwear. Days after Gomez's beau revealed his new shoe collaboration with Puma on Thursday, the songstress showed her beau some major support by rocking a design from the collection.

Over the weekend, the "Bad Liar" hitmaker confirmed she wouldn't be making an appearance at the 2017 VMAs, as her assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus, shared a photo to Instagram of the pair flying on a private jet to New York City.

In the image captioned, "This is not ok," Gomez models the white Puma Parallel kicks with black sunglasses and royal blue sweatsuit separates. Selena's tousled waves and barely-there lip gloss maintained her look's relaxed vibes, while an oversized gold timepiece lifted the casual outfit to superstar heights.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYRBeSTAigf/?taken-by=tmarie247 This is Not ok A post shared by Theresa Marie Mingus (@tmarie247) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

The Weeknd also took to Instagram that day to share a photo of him having a sweet moment—and twinning in the new $220 sneakers—with his girlfriend.

The brunette beauty previously revealed that she would unfortunately be missing this year's VMAs to start work on a Woody Allen film in New York, and it looks like her boyfriend was all too happy to skip the annual music event to spend the weekend with his love!