Selena Gomez Is Still Wearing The Weeknd's Clothes After Their Breakup

Selena Gomez has had quite the week already: She was just named Billboard Woman of the Year, her split from boyfriend The Weeknd was confirmed, and she has been spending time with ex Justin Bieber around Los Angeles.

So we weren't surprised that she was all smiles while out and about in L.A.'s Studio City, having a fun bike ride on Tuesday. But there was something about her athleisure look that caught our eye: Her Puma jacket matches the one her former main squeeze The Weeknd wore earlier this year.

Splash News

The colorblock piece was clearly oversize on Gomez, who paired it with black leggings and white low-top sneakers. She pulled her hair out of her face and into a messy bun, perhaps to better see the roads while on the bike.

Splash News

The Weeknd wore the colorblock windbreaker back in September while strolling through the streets of the Big Apple with Gomez.

Gotham/GC Images

So does this mean there's a possibility the couple will get back together? Considering we still have a few of our faves from our exes' closets, we'd say no. But anything is possible. It looks good on her!