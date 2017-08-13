Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Got the Date Night LOLS

BY: Camryn Rabideau
August 13, 2017 @ 11:45 AM

What better way to unwind after a long week than by laughing it out with your bae? That's exactly what Selena Gomez and The Weeknd did on Friday night, cozying up together at the Laugh Factory comedy club in West Hollywood, Calif.

These two always look like they're having such a good time! The 25-year-old "It Ain't Me" songstress was all smiles as she cuddled up next to her beau on the balcony at the Laugh Factory. The lovebirds were there to see a lineup of amazing comics, including 2 Broke Girls star Jonathan Kite, Raj Sharma, Max Amini and Chris Redd, and Tacarra Williams, and it looks like their jokes landed!

Check out the cute pic the venue posted:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXrxKQqh0xW/

Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez

A post shared by Laugh Factory (@laughfactoryhw) on

According to E! News, a source said the couple had a great time at the show.

"Selena and the Weeknd saw the late night show together Friday night at the Laugh Factory. They were very, very sweet together. They were really nice and definitely seemed to have a great time," said the source.

The Weeknd Proclaims His Love for Selena Gomez in a Sweet, Subtle Way

A couple the laughs together, stays together, right?

All products featured were editorially selected.

