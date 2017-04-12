Selena Gomez Has "Something Magical" in the Works and Is Teasing Us About It

With the resounding success of her breakout Netflix show 13 Reasons Why under her belt, Selena Gomez is turning her attention towards her other "magical" projects and we couldn't be more excited.

Her last album, 2015's Revival, featured a more mature and sultry sound from the young star, who debuted chart toppers like "Hands to Myself" and "Good for You" before calling off the rest of her tour and taking a hiatus from social media and the limelight to deal with anxiety and depression.

Since the former Disney alum's triumphant return to the spotlight with her Netflix series, a dance single collaboration with DJ Kygo, and her budding romance with fellow musician The Weeknd, the 24-year-old is proving that 2017 is definitely her year and letting her personal happiness influence her creative process.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the pop songstress teased fans about new hits ahead by sharing a black-and-white Polaroid-style shot of herself—clad in a summery white wrap dress—posing with two friends against the backdrop of a religious mound with a cross at the top.

"Always playing and working on something magical," she captioned the image along with a heart emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSxSiTvAJzl/?taken-by=selenagomez&hl=en always playing and working on something magical 💕 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

The response was overwhelming and proved that the world is definitely ready for new Selena material, with fans filling up the singer's comment section with positive messages.