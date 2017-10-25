Selena Gomez Has Already Listened to Taylor Swift’s New Album

Taylor Swift has kept a decidedly low profile both personally and professionally lately, and her new tight-lipped persona has us on our toes, especially when it comes to her impending album, Reputation. But super fan Swifties can breathe a sigh of relief, as Selena Gomez just dished about her bestie’s new tracks, giving it her mark of approval.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Gomez revealed that Swift played the record for her personally, and it’s totally worth the wait. “I obviously love her so much and want her to do what she does and she's killing it," Selena gushed. "It's everything you would want and more so very proud and obviously a major fan."

The “Wolves” songstress also said that Taylor’s new sound inspires her own music. “It's honestly so inspiring," the singer added. "It's really cool to surround yourself with people and be involved with people who are inspiring and changing the way that they dictate what they love—whether that's acting or music—and she's one of those people who continue to do that."

Non-members of Tay Tay’s girl squad can listen to Reputation in its entirety on Nov. 10.