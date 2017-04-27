Selena Gomez Is the Only One Surprised by the Success of 13 Reasons Why

When we heard that Selena Gomez was serving as the executive producer of a new teen Netflix series about a hit book, our first thought was "instant success." Gomez herself is the most-followed person on Instagram. Add in a controversial topic (suicide) and a buzzy young cast (Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette), and you have yourself a smash hit.

Within weeks, the series became the most tweeted-about show of 2017, and the streaming company is reportedly working on a Season 2. As for Gomez's reaction to the series’ success? At We Day California on Thursday she said she was “surprised.”

“I’m a little overwhelmed and very surprised,” the host of the event, held at Inglewood's The Forum, told E! News. “I mean I believed in the project for so long and I understood what the message was. I just wanted it to come across in a way that kids [would be] frightened or confused—in a way that they would talk about it because it’s something that’s happening all the time. So, I’m overwhelmed that it’s doing as well as it’s doing.”

As for those Season 2 rumors, Gomez had one word: “Maybe?”

