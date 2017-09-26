Selena Gomez Made a Casual Outfit Look Downright Sexy by Adding These Shoes

X
by: Olivia Bahou
September 26, 2017 @ 11:30 AM

Selena Gomez knows just how to elevate an outfit. Whether it’s a luxe coat, a leather purse, or a fierce pair of shoes, she understands that one accessory is often all it takes to take a look from casual to total outfit inspiration.

When she stepped out in N.Y.C. on Monday, Gomez turned an off-duty outfit into a downright sexy ensemble with the addition of a bright red pair of Stuart Weitzman “Nudist” sandals ($398; stuartweitzman.com). Her plunging powder blue shirt and cuffed jeans looked oh-so-polished with the help of a stiletto heel, and her “Selena Grace” Coach bag in white leather ($395; coach.com) complemented the look. A sleek bun and reflective round sunnies were all she needed to complete her off-duty ensemble.

See Her Best Looks
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Of course, this is not the first time Gomez’s street style has been Pinterest board-worthy. Click through to our gallery to see more of her best looks.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Takes Her Puppy for a Walk in $1,170 Boots, as One Does

As for us, we’ll be saving up for a pair of fire red stilettos to add a pop of va-va-voom to our fall ensembles, à la Selena Gomez. Nothing says “autumn” like a pair of crimson heels.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

I don't think you know how to play this very well. I do, I- Okay, okay place it on your forehead. Hurry, hurry. [SOUND] Stop yelling. Sorry, I love you. I really do. [SOUND] Three, two, one. She was in the movie where all the babies were talking. Famous actress. Hold it, talking babies. It was so famous, with John Travolta. Right, she might not be in this movie, actually. [LAUGH] Pass. [NOISE] You gave yourself a correct answer. He's a comic, he did a movie with Jessica Simpson, I randomly know that. God, what's, yeah- God, the [INAUDIBLE]. Come on, he's famous. There's all of them, they're everywhere. Alec. Yes. Boss Baby. Yes, I guess I should have done that. School of Rock. Jack Black. Yes, all right. Okay, that's it, because we're done. [LAUGH]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
Back to Top