Selena Gomez Looks Amazing in a Sports Bra and Shorts at the Gym

Selena Gomez is working hard to get back into shape after her kidney transplant surgery! Today, the "Wolves" singer was spotted in Los Angeles heading to the gym, and she definitely looks ready to kick butt.

For her sweat session, Gomez showed off her abs in a Puma sports bra, matching black high-waisted shorts, and bright white sneakers. She finished off her workout ensemble by pulling her hair into a high ponytail. Gomez carried a large Fiji water bottle to stay hydrated, as well as her iPhone for tunes and a book. The star is definitely ready to hit the workout machines.

Picture Perfect Press/Splash News

RELATED: Selena Gomez Is Still Wearing The Weeknd’s Clothes After Their Breakup

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Gomez and The Weeknd split after 10-months together. The news came as a shock to many fans, especially as photos surfaced of her with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. The two have been spotted around L.A. on multiple occasions, including their most recent bike riding excursion today.

Many #Jelena fans are pulling from them, but only time will tell. In the meantime, it looks like Gomez is focusing self-care and getting healthy.