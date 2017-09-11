Selena Gomez Goes to SoulCycle Sans Shirt and in Skintight Leggings

by: Olivia Bahou
September 11, 2017 @ 10:30 AM

Selena Gomez has worked hard for her body, and she’s not afraid to show it off. The “Fetish” singer stepped out for a SoulCycle class in N.Y.C. on Sunday, and she was bold enough to go sans shirt for the occasion.

Gomez looked stunning in a dark gray sports bra and high-waist leggings (shop a similar style here), showing off her incredible toned abs in the process. She topped off the sexy workout look with Puma high-top sneakers, a herringbone coat, and reflective round sunglasses. The singer went with minimal makeup for the occasion and slicked her short hair back into a low bun.

Allan Bregg / SPLASH NEWS

Gomez managed to fit in a sweat session amid a busy week in New York City. The 25-year-old has been in town for fashion week along with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, and the two made for one stylish couple at a NYFW party on Friday night. The singer couldn’t keep his hands to himself as he posed alongside his stunning girlfriend.

Sean Zanni/Getty

We’re keeping our eyes peeled for more chic street style from Gomez’s sartorial tour of New York.

