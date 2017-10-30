Selena Gomez Had to Have a Second Surgery After Complications from Her Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez is opening up about her kidney transplant over the summer, and it was even scarier than she first let on. In a new interview with Today, Gomez and her best friend/kidney donor Francia Raisa gave more details about the health scare, including an emergency second surgery after complications with her transplant.

Raisa was sharing a house with Gomez when she realized how sick her friend was becoming. “One day she came home and she was emotional. I hadn’t asked anything. I knew she hadn’t been feeling well,” the actress said. “She couldn’t open a water bottle one day. She chucked it and she started crying. And I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ and that’s when she told me. And she goes, ‘I don’t know what to do. The list is seven to 10 years long.

“It just vomited out of me: I was like, ‘Of course I’ll get tested,’” Raisa added. The process usually takes months, but because of the “emergency situation,” Raisa completed testing in just one day.

“It is incredibly difficult to find a match. The fact that she was a match, I mean that’s unbelievable. That’s not real,” Gomez said.

The surgery is incredibly invasive, and both admitted that they were scared going into the hospital. “I had to write a will, which was scary because there’s no guarantee I’ll wake up,” Raisa said.

While Raisa’s procedure went fine, Gomez didn’t fare as well. The Wolves singer had to go back into surgery, as her new kidney was turning around inside her. “My teeth were like grinding, I was freaking out,” Gomez explained. “It was a six-hour surgery that they had to do on me, and the normal kidney process is actually two hours.”

“Apparently one of the arteries had flipped. I’m very grateful that there are people who know what to do in that situation,” she added.

After the surgeries, the two were unable to do anything without help, from putting on underwear to taking a shower. They also remained on bed rest, walking for only one hour each day. But they got through it side by side.

